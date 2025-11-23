The Kansas City Chiefs are running out of time to win games and qualify for a playoff berth this NFL season. Kansas City is playing the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and started out the game on the wrong foot. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pick on his first pass of the game.

Laiatu Latu picks off Patrick Mahomes at the 3-yard line on his first pass of the game 🤯pic.twitter.com/wlqSTp0Fun — Colts Nation (@ColtsNationCP) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

To make matters worse, the interception was thrown inside the Chiefs' 10-yard line. That set up the Colts to have outstanding field position. Indianapolis then took full advantage.

“A dreadful opening drive filled with self inflicted penalties by the Colts is now erased after a massive turnover that results in a quick score for Indy,” The Athletic's James Palmer posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Daniel Jones threw a quick touchdown pass for the Colts to take the lead, following that Mahomes interception. Indianapolis enters the game with a 8-2 record Sunday. The Colts have been one of the surprise stories of the league. The Chiefs meanwhile are struggling to stay above water, with a 5-5 mark.

Kansas City absolutely needs a win over the Colts on Sunday. The Chiefs are in danger of missing the playoffs, after making last year's Super Bowl. Chiefs fans aren't used to seeing their team play lackluster football.

The Chiefs enter Sunday's game having dropped back-to-back contests to the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos. It has been a bizarre year for the Chiefs, who are inconsistent on offense.

Time will tell if Mahomes can overcome that massive mistake. The Chiefs and Colts are playing at time of writing.