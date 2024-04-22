The Washington Commanders have the second overall pick in this week's 2024 NFL Draft and there's a good chance they will select their next quarterback of the future in LSU standout Jayden Daniels. The signal-caller is versatile weapon and considered the second-best QB in this draft class behind Caleb Williams, who will likely go first to the Chicago Bears.
Daniels has been getting major praise from all over the league, with one head coach even calling him “Lamar Jackson 2.0.”
Via ESPN:
“Another head coach compared Daniels to Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson: “If you pick Daniels, you're getting Lamar 2.0, but he's further along as a passer than Lamar was when he came out,” the coach said.”
Definitely some similarities. While Daniels has a great arm, he can run the football extremely well. The former Arizona State Sun Devil rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns in 23′. The definition of a dual-threat QB.
Commanders keen on Jayden Daniels
There's even some who believe Daniels may even be better than Williams, but the signs do point to Washington drafting him:
“Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels (LSU) knows he's entering the draft, not free agency, which is why he is ready to accept wherever he is selected and attempt to become the face of that franchise. While Daniels would have liked more face time with Commanders officials during his visit last week — which included three of the other top quarterbacks in the class — the signs continue to point to Washington taking him at No. 2.
The Commanders have been highly impressed with Daniels' abilities, and they are not alone. One NFL head coach whose team is not in the quarterback market said he would take Daniels over Caleb Williams (USC), who is expected to be drafted No. 1 by the Bears. “It's a no-brainer to me,” the coach said. “Jayden looks like the best guy in this draft.”
However, as mentioned, the Commanders hosted Daniels with three other QB prospects recently, which has raised questions about him actually wanting to play for Washington. Daniels reportedly wanted to meet with the franchise on his own instead.
Raiders in mix for Daniels?
The Commanders are still the likeliest landing spot, but reports have surfaced about Daniels being interested in playing for the Raiders. However, Las Vegas picks 13th and would have to pull off quite the trade to get up to No.2.
Via insider Jeremy Fowler:
“He has had interest in playing for the Raiders, who pick 13th and probably can’t get high enough to pick him,” Fowler said. “I can’t confirm that he doesn’t want to play for Washington, but it hasn’t been an easy smooth process for whatever reason so far.”
Head coach Antonio Pierce was with Daniels at Arizona State, so there's some familiarity between the two.
Daniels threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns against just four interceptions this past season en route to the Heisman Trophy. Whether he ends up with the Commanders or another organization, the youngster is expected to be a very good player at the next level.
If he became a Lamar Jackson 2.0, it would be safe to say Daniels may be an MVP candidate one day.