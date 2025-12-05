On Sunday, the Washington Commanders will square off against the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC showdown. The Commanders are hoping to keep their slim playoff chances alive with a win. But they may have to accomplish that goal without veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Wagner sustained a knee injury in the Week 13 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos. He is listed as questionable to play Sunday in Minnesota. If he misses the game, it would be the first time in a very long time.

Wagner's last missed NFL game was back in Week 2 of the 2018 season as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Since that time, he has played in 125 consecutive regular-season games, covering a league-high 8,488 defensive snaps, per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn shared his thoughts on Wagner's incredible ability to stay on the field.

“Coming back from an injury, there’s literally nobody tougher,” Quinn said. “He just wills himself into that. A lot of it is just discipline, how hard he works at things. … He’s definitely built differently, so I’m encouraged for him.”

Bobby Wagner is nearing the end of a near-certain future Hall of Fame career. Over his 14-year career, he has 1,953 tackles, 37 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and 15 interceptions. His stellar level of play has earned Wagner 10 Pro Bowl nods, while also being named First Team All-Pro six times.

If he does end up suiting up, he'll likely be frothing at the mouth at the matchup.

The Vikings' quarterback room might be the worst in the NFL. J.J. McCarthy cleared concussion protocol and appears poised to start. But McCarthy has looked closer to Jamarcus Russell than an elite quarterback during his first season as the starter.