Speculation is that the Washington Commanders will fire Ron Rivera. With a new owner in town, it'd make sense for him to shake things up, but so far, Josh Harris has been incredibly patient. That patience is rumored to continue, as it sounds like Rivera won't be let go this season.
Having said that, there's a chance the Commanders move on from Ron Rivera in the upcoming offseason. But the front office will evaluate the veteran head coach before making a final decision, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
“Harris and the team's brass still anticipate evaluating Rivera's body of work after the final game of the regular season (if the Commanders don't make the playoffs) as they enter a crucial offseason.”
With that said, things can change fast in the NFL. After being blown out by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this season and then losing to a bad New York Giants team in Week 11, the Commanders' owner could have a change of heart. In fact, speculation could grow that the ownership group opts to fire Ron Rivera if the Commanders get blown out on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys.
“What's unclear for the team going into Thursday's game is if last week's crushing loss to the Giants, coupled with a blowout loss to the Cowboys (if that were to happen today) would change the plans.”
The Commanders have a ton of talent on the roster. They've done a great job despite the drama that surrounded the franchise when it was owned by Dan Snyder. However, the coaching hasn't been on par, which doesn't bode well for Ron Rivera's future in Washington.
So, as of this publishing, Rivera is rumored to coach the Commanders for the rest of the season and be evaluated later one. But the Week 12 game against the Cowboys is reportedly a pivotal moment for this organization.