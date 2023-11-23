Commanders fans are ready for the team to fire head coach Ron Rivera, but rumors suggest ownership doesn't plan to do that mid-season.

Speculation is that the Washington Commanders will fire Ron Rivera. With a new owner in town, it'd make sense for him to shake things up, but so far, Josh Harris has been incredibly patient. That patience is rumored to continue, as it sounds like Rivera won't be let go this season.

Having said that, there's a chance the Commanders move on from Ron Rivera in the upcoming offseason. But the front office will evaluate the veteran head coach before making a final decision, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Harris and the team's brass still anticipate evaluating Rivera's body of work after the final game of the regular season (if the Commanders don't make the playoffs) as they enter a crucial offseason.”