Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame inductee Magic Johnson is one of the most popular sports figures of all-time, following the success he had as a point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers with myriad business ventures.

His most famous forays into the world of business executives may have been his stint as Lakers president of basketball operations and successful bid for the ownership — or co-ownership — of the Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), and Los Angeles Football Club (MLS). Now, in joining an ownership group led by private equity investor Josh Harris, Johnson is now an owner of the Washington Commanders (NFL).

In taking these responsibilities, Johnson believes “breaking these barriers and opening these doors is important… as a proud Black man.”

“…It's already starting to happen,” Johnson says. “Mellody Hobson, when you think about her with the Denver Broncos and Condoleezza Rice; both of them being owners there (with the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group). Myself now with the Commanders. And that's what we need, right? And if we can excel in our roles, then others will follow.”

The NFL’s Washington Commanders has been sold to a group led by billionaire Josh Harris and a group that includes NBA legend @MagicJohnson. @CraigMelvin sat down for an exclusive interview with Johnson to talk about ushering in a new era for the team. pic.twitter.com/Y3NvWjU9j9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 21, 2023

“And it's not just the owner's box, either. We want them also to be executives of teams as well. And [I'm] hoping that owners, just like us at the Commanders, will see that African-Americans can do the job and give us an opportunity.”

As recently as 2022, there were no African-American owners in the NFL despite 70 percent of its league's players being Black men.

It's a long-standing issue that may be finally starting to get solved as evidenced by Magic Johnson and the Washington Commanders. However, despite breaking the glass ceiling, African-Americans are given a shorter leash when given prominent roles. In order to combat an unfair and outdated social order, that must be addressed as well.