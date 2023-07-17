The last two major obstacles for the sale of the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris have reportedly been resolved, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The NFL's finance committee reportedly met on Monday and gave unofficial approval to the deal that will transfer the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris, according to Florio.

The second issue was surrounding Snyder and pending legal issues that relate to Jon Gruden, and he and the NFL have reportedly reached an agreement regarding that issue as well.

It has been a long process with the Commanders. The fanbase has been longing for Snyder to sell the team for a long time, for various reasons. It seems that the hurdles that remained have been cleared.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although the transaction has not gone through yet, it seems that the serious problems that were present in the last week or are not present anymore.

The ownership status impacted the team this offseason. It caused the team to structure contracts in certain ways this offseason, pushing money back to when a new ownership group would presumably take over. It also impacted Chase Young's fifth-year option decision. Ron Rivera admitted that it delayed that process and eventual decision to decline the option for Chase Young.

It will be interesting to see when the sale goes through, and whether Ron Rivera's status with the team is up in the air as a result of the ownership change. Many view Rivera as a coach who could be on the hot seat going into 2023.