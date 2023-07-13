It has long been expected that a sale of the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris would go through, but there are some real issues that threaten the closing of the deal, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Hopefully it gets resolved,” a source said, according to Florio. “But at this point, it's serious.”

The Jon Gruden litigation reportedly looms over the deal, according to Florio. Daniel Snyder has seeked indemnification from NFL counterparts for legal issues that could rise in the future, and the issues are reportedly “related at least in part” to the Jon Gruden litigation, that include the leaking of emails he sent to former Commanders executive Bruce Allen.

The Commanders fanbase has wanted Snyder to sell the team for a long time, and it has been a long process. It seemed inevitable that the sale to Josh Harris would go through at some point. That still is very possible, but it seems this is the most trouble with the deal we have heard.

Hopefully the sale does become official soon, because it is hanging over the Commanders organization. The ownership situation has impacted decisions the team has made. Whether it is the structuring of free agent contracts or Chase Young's fifth-year option, it has been vocalized by Ron Rivera that decisions have been impacted by the ownership situation.

It will be interesting to see if and when the deal does go through, and how it impacts Ron Rivera's status as head coach of the tam.