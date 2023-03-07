Will Daniel Jones be the quarterback of the New York Giants next season? After helping them get back to the playoffs, he and the team have not been able to agree on terms for a new contract. A resolution may be quite far as Jones searches for a big payday.

Jones is seeking a contract with $40 million per year after a promising season. The odds of him and the Giants agreeing to a deal is 50-50, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, and that New York will use the franchise tag on him if they can’t strike a deal.

“As of this now, sources share ‘it’s truly 50/50…if a deal isn’t struck by today’s deadline, he will be tagged,’” writes Russini. The franchise tag is worth roughly $32 million and would allow the Giants and Jones to keep negotiating until July 17. The deadline to place tags on players is 4:00 P.M. EST on Tuesday.

Using the tag would put more pressure on New York to come to an agreement with Saquon Barkley but those talks have stalled, Russini reports. The Giants have tons of work to do this offseason after a shocking playoff appearance. Keeping the continuity with both Jones and Barkley will cost them a lot.

Daniel Jones only threw 15 touchdown passes last season but tied for fifth in the NFL in completion percentage, posted the smallest interception percentage in the league (among qualified players) and set personal bests in those two categories as well as passing yards, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and quarterback rating. Still, paying him like a top-10 quarterback after one solid season is incredibly risky.