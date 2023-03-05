The New York Giants are at an impasse with Daniel Jones regarding a contract extension (and possibly a franchise tag). After a stellar year under Brian Daboll, Jones is now looking for a hefty payday (north of $45 million per year). New York has indicated that they want to keep Jones around, but they want him at a reasonable rate as well. Because of that, contract talks have stalled.

So, how big is the contract looking for Daniel Jones? Well, the current framework of the deal reportedly is a four-year, $160 million-plus contract, per Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano’s sources. That would be just slightly below Jones’ preferred deal of more than $45 million per year.

“Yeah, Jones’ representatives and the Giants have been working feverishly on a megadeal, with the firm understanding that if there’s no deal by the franchise tag deadline, he’s getting the tag. Some around the league expect this to be a four-year deal in excess of $160 million, though parameters are still fluid.”

The Giants would love to keep Daniel Jones around after showing marked improvement last season. With a much-better scheme for him, the Giants QB outperformed the lowly expectations set for him and then some. Jones was one of the key reasons why New York made it all the way to the Divisional Round last season (a sentence no Giants fan expected to hear about the QB).

Further complicating matters for the Giants is Saquon Barkley’s contract situation. The prevailing theory with Jones is that he’ll get the franchise tag if they don’t agree on a deal. If that happens, keeping Barkley around would be tougher to do, as the star running back is a free agent as well. We’ll see if Daniel Jones and the Giants can agree to a deal before the Tuesday franchise tag deadline.