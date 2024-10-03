Davante Adams has requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New York Jets seem to be at the top of the list. Though the Raiders are honoring Adams' trade request, they still want to do what's best for them, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“While the Raiders could trade Adams to the Jets, they will do what's best for their organization, sources say, including taking the best deal from the highest bidder. Hearing same as [Ian Rapoport]– on that — Raiders honoring the trade request but not letting him drive completely,” Garafolo tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

It will be interesting to see what other teams will be in the market for the wide receiver.

Davante Adams requests trade from Raiders

After Davante Adams requested a trade from the Raiders, several teams mentioned that they were interested in adding the wide receiver.

“The Jets and Cowboys are among the many teams monitoring the Davante Adams situation,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Both have checked in with the Raiders. I’m told at this point that Vegas is in no rush to make a move until a team reaches their asking price — but Adams wants out ASAP.”

The Jets were considered an option for Adams due to the relationship that he and Aaron Rodgers had during their time with the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys are always known for being interested in the big stars, and Adams fits the bill when it comes to talent.

The Raiders are currently 2-2, and it seems like they're still trying to win games, so trading Adams in their best interest would make sense. Early reports were that they wanted a second-round pick for him, and it's very possible that they could get a good package involving picks and maybe some young players.