The Philadelphia Eagles very well may see two of their most beloved and tenured players retire this offseason.
ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler said they heard defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will “probably” retire sometime this offseason, joining center Jason Kelce, who is reportedly also retiring.
“ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last month that Eagles center Jason Kelce told teammates he is retiring, and I've talked to multiple sources who believe defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will probably retire at some point this offseason, too. Now, retirements are tricky — plans are malleable as players emerge from the haze of the season — but there's a real possibility the Eagles will be replacing two legends at once.”
Either retirement would be a big blow, but if both Cox and Kelce were to hang the cleats up at the same time, that would force a massive shift for the interior of the Eagles' offensive and defensive lines.
Cox has played his entire NFL career for the Eagles since Philadelphia drafted him with the 12th overall selection in 2012. In 12 seasons, Cox has missed only a handful of games and has recorded more than 500 tackles and 70 sacks in his career.
Kelce, who plays on the other side of the ball, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2011. He ascended to become the starting center as a rookie and has been similarly durable throughout his Hall-of-Fame-worthy career.
Cox and Kelce won the only Super Bowl title of their respective careers in the 2017 season, when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.