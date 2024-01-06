It may be up to whether or not the Falcons can win their make-or-break Week 18 game against the Saints if Arthur Smith can keep his job.

The Atlanta Falcons still have a puncher's chance at making the playoffs. Heading into the final gameweek of the season, the 7-9 Falcons can still make the postseason as the NFC South division champion, and all that needs to happen for that to materialize is a victory over the New Orleans Saints and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the floundering Carolina Panthers. There should be great sense of urgency surrounding the Falcons, especially when it seems like a win or loss can make or break head coach Arthur Smith's job security.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Falcons head coach isn't exactly in good standing with the top brass of the organization. If the Falcons don't deliver against the Saints, it may be curtains for Smith, who has spent the past three seasons as the team's head coach.

“I believe Arthur Smith is on the shakiest of grounds,” Garafolo said on the NFL Report podcast. “If they don’t play well against the New Orleans Saints, it does feel like it could be time for Arthur Smith, who made a big bet on Desmond Ridder that did not pay off this season.”

Of course, the Falcons' struggles is not all Arthur Smith's fault, although one could see why the organization's patience towards him is running thin. During the past two seasons, the Falcons finished with a 7-10 record; if they lose to the Saints on Sunday afternoon, they'll finish with the same record for the past three seasons. That consistency is remarkable; the mediocrity baked into their brand of consistency is not.

Things can change quickly in the NFL. Arthur Blank said in the past that the Falcons aren't looking to make a coaching change anytime soon. But if not now, then when? Either way, a win could help Smith keep his job until at least the end of the season (whenever that may be), but major changes may be afoot if they don't make an improbable Super Bowl run.

“Arthur Blank, the owner, did indicate that he’s leaning, or he was leaning, toward keeping him, but that was a couple of weeks ago,” Garafolo added.

Falcons fans will be waiting with bated breath if the stars align for their team come this weekend.