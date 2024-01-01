Falcons' coach Arthur Smith reveals why Desmond Ridder replaced Taylor Heinicke late in the game.

The Atlanta Falcons had no answers for the Chicago Bears after losing 37-17. However, late in the contest, Taylor Heinicke was subbed out for Desmond Ridder and nobody was entirely sure why. Now, we finally have the answer.

During the postgame presser, head coach Arthur Smith revealed that Heinicke aggravated an ankle injury, according to Falcons' team reporter Tori McElhaney. So, Ridder filled in for an injured Heinicke.

“Arthur Smith said Desmond Ridder came in for Taylor Heinicke in the 4Q because of an aggravated ankle. Heinicke was limited this week with that ankle injury.”

It's nice to know that it wasn't a straight-up benching. But hopefully, Taylor Heinicke is okay. But if he re-aggravated an ankle injury he's been dealing with, then there's a chance he won't be able to play for the Falcons in Week 18. If that's the case, Desmond Ridder would start the final game of the regular season.

Before being taken out of the game, Heinicke struggled quite a bit against the Bears. He finished the day with 163 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Ridder didn't do much better, as he threw an interception as well after throwing the ball just four times.

With that said, it's safe to say the coaching staff will monitor Taylor Heinicke throughout the next several days. Depending on the status of his ankle injury, we could see Desmond Ridder under center in Week 18. But only time will tell what the Falcons decide to do at quarterback. But Sunday's loss may have just kicked this team out of the playoff race.