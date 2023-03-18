My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New York Giants have had a wildly successful start to their offseason so far. They have signed Daniel Jones to an extension, franchise tagged Saquon Barkley, ensuring he will stick around for at least the 2023 season, and swung a trade for one of the top tight ends in the NFL in Darren Waller. And even with all that, they may not be done making big moves just yet.

The Giants have one of the better defensive lines in the league, led by stars Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. But it sounds like the front office is looking to add more talent at the position, as A’Shawn Robinson is heading to New York for a free agent visit. The former Los Angeles Rams d-lineman would add another skilled interior lineman to the Giants depth chart, making this something to keep an eye on.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Rams DL A’Shawn Robinson, one of the top free agents available, is scheduled to visit the Giants on Monday, source said. The veteran could beef up a NYG DL that already includes Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence, among others.”

Robinson helped the Rams win Super Bowl 56 in 2021, and while he missed seven games in 2022, it’s clear that he offers quite a bit as an interior presence on the defensive line. Robinson’s numbers from last season won’t wow you (42 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 QB Hits) but it’s clear he’s an impact player who could make a difference for the Giants. A free agent visit doesn’t always guarantee a deal will be reached, but it will be interesting to see whether New York can convince Robinson to put pen to paper before heading out of town.