New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will see a few new faces on the offensive side of the ball in the 2023 season, including Parris Campbell. The Giants and Campbell came to terms on a one-year free agent deal that includes a reported $1.4 million base salary.

Campbell has since touched base with a few of his new Giants teammates, including Jones.

“Daniel actually texted me as well yesterday,” Campbell said during his introductory press conference with the Giants on Friday. “He told me he was a big fan of my game for a long time, and that got me excited because you just don’t know who’s watching.”

Campbell did not necessarily play under a steady quarterback situation during his four-season run with the Indianapolis Colts. Overall, the Colts rolled out a different starting quarterback in each of their past four regular season openers.

Campbell is set to feature in the Jones-led Giants offense later this year. The former Ohio State standout kept a close watch on Jones’ 2022 season, and he was left in awe of the passer’s potent play in the campaign.

“Obviously, I’m a huge fan of his game and how he took the steps throughout his career to just get better each and every year,” Campbell said. “I think if you ask anybody, you can see his development and see how he really just took control and commanded this offense. He did great things last year.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Obviously, he got what he deserved. I’m so happy for him.”

Campbell will not have to wait until the Giants’ OTAs schedule to begin to build chemistry with Jones, as he added that he plans to soon meet up with the fourth-year quarterback.

“But even texting him yesterday, I’m actually out in Arizona training right now in the offseason, and he’s like, ‘I’ve got to get out to Arizona. Let’s get to work,'” Campbell said. “That’s what you want. You’re a new guy coming in, a new piece to the offense, and the quarterback is already like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s get some work together.’

“That’s just so welcoming. That’s so promising. Obviously, I’m ready to build on a relationship with him and create a rapport with him.”

Campbell tallied 97 receptions and five touchdown catches over his four-year run with the Colts.