While much of the attention for the New York Giants is on quarterback Daniel Jones, they have not forgotten about running back Saquon Barkley, and both sides remain optimistic that a deal can be reached, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“While the Giants work on Daniel Jones’ deal, GM Joe Schoen briefly met with RB Saquon Barkley today, sources say,” Garafolo said on Twitter. “Positive meeting, by all accounts, with the continued hope from both sides they can make it work. Let’s see what happens with Jones first.”

Unsurprisingly, Garafolo said that we will have to see what happens with Daniel Jones first. The deadline to use the franchise tag is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7. It has been reported that Joe Schoen plans to use the franchise tag on Jones if they are unable to reach a long-term deal with him. That would impact Saquon Barkley’s market.

If the Giants are forced to use the tag on Jones, they will have until March 13 at 4 p.m. ET to negotiate with Barkley before he is allowed to talk to other teams. Free agency opens on March 15 at 4 p.m.

If the Giants do reach a long-term deal with Jones, that opens up the franchise tag for Barkley. It has been reported that the Giants will use the tag on Barkley if a deal is reached with Jones.

The franchise tag would pay Jones $32.42 million, and Barkley $10.09 million for the 2023 season.

We should know a lot more about Barkley’s possible fate this offseason by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. If a long-term deal is reached with Jones, it seems almost inevitable that Barkley will remain a Giant. If not, then it is very possible that he could be playing with a new team in 2023.