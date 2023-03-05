The New York Giants are working diligently to make sure that they don’t lose either Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones in free agency. The latest update on contract negotiations between the Giants and Daniel Jones provides some optimism that Saquon Barkley won’t hit the open market.

The Giants and Jones have made progress toward a long-term contract agreement, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. If New York can ink the quarterback to a new deal by Tuesday, the Giants will be free to use the franchise tag on Barkley.

Jones’ contract is expected to be a four-year deal worth at least $160 million, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports. Negotiations are still ongoing.

Tuesday is an important date for the Giants. New York has one franchise tag to use by the 4 p.m. ET deadline. The Giants have made it clear that they plan to bring back Jones for the 2023 season. If Jones is unsigned by Tuesday afternoon, New York will almost certainly tag the quarterback.

If the Giants tag Jones, Barkley will hit free agency if he hasn’t signed a new contract. New York doesn’t appear to be close to locking down its star running back.

The franchise tag would pay Barkley a guaranteed one-year salary of $10.1 million. The Giants have reportedly offered Barkley a contract that includes an average annual value of around $12 million.

Any player that is hit with the franchise tag has until July 15 to work out a long-term contract.

There have been reports that Jones is looking to make at least $45 million per year on a new long-term contract. The Giants are reportedly preparing to pay Jones at least $40 million per season.

Jones had a breakout 2022 campaign. The Giants quarterback went 9-6-1 in the regular season. Jones completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jones had 708 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. Jones was outstanding in the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Wild-Card Weekend.

Barkley had 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the running back’s first 1,000-yard season since 2019.