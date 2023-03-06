It’s no secret that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is looking to cash in during this year’s free agency period, and, per a March 5 report by Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN, it appears the current framework of his potential new deal is a four-year, $160 million-plus contract.

While there’s certainly nothing wrong with a player looking to attain financial security, former journeyman quarterback and current NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky sounded off of the 25-year-old’s possible payday on Monday’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up, going as far as to describe the reported per-year salary of $40 million-plus as “mind-boggling.”

.@danorlovsky7 can’t get over Daniel Jones’ potential contract that could pay him over $40M per year 🤯 "That is mind-boggling to me." pic.twitter.com/tGAXLJqHVR — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 6, 2023

Soon after the segment made its way through social media, Orlovsky doubled down on his stance regarding the New York Giants quarterback, posting on his personal Twitter account:

“Jones earned more money. He should be the Giants QB next year….for 300k a month less than Mahomes?!?!? No,” wrote Orlovsky.

The former sixth overall pick had himself a career year during his fourth season in New York, as he finished out 2022 with 3,205 yards through the air and and 15 passing touchdowns to go along with an extra 708 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns.

With Jones under center, the club accumulated a record of 9-7-1 and managed to clinch their first postseason berth since 2016 and reached their first Divisional Round appearance since 2011.

Despite all these accomplishments, however, Orlovsky still believes that the current rumblings of the Giants shelling out $160 million-plus over four season is a bit too steep of a price for the likes of Daniel Jones, though he did note during his segment on Get Up that he could understand the team offering up a price range in the $30-$35 million range in order to retain his services.