The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 5. Between now and then, wide receivers and edge pass-rushers are believed to be the premier positions dealt, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who spoke on the Rich Eisen Show about specific players he's been hearing about.

Pelissero added a lot of context around these players, but he singled out WRs Mike Williams, Courtland Sutton, Darius Slayton and Jakobi Meyers. He also mentioned EDGEs Za'Darius Smith, Bryce Huff and Azeez Ojulari. Pelissero speculated that the Steelers, 49ers and Buccaneers are in the market for a wide receiver. He also spoke about OL Brandon Scherff possibly being on the move.

Pelissero also discussed the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders as teams that are really “selling” and could be highly active ahead of the deadline.

Other notable names that have made trade rumor headlines included CB Jonathan Jones, LB Arden Key and DE Chase Young.

Impact of biggest NFL trades in recent weeks

While Davante Adams being sent to the New York has been the marquee trade this season, the 3-6 Jets aren't exactly going to make waves in the postseason.

The most impactful trade may be Amari Cooper landing with the Buffalo Bills. While Josh Allen may have lacked a marquee pass-catcher before Cooper's arrival, it should be clear that Buffalo certainly isn't missing much on offense. Buffalo is third in the NFL with 260 points scored, just three points shy behind leaders Baltimore and Washington.

Cooper didn't play in Week 9 due to a wrist injury, but in two games with Buffalo, he has five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

For that matter, did the Ravens need Diontae Johnson? Or Joshua Uche and DeAndre Hopkins to the undefeated Chiefs?

Hopkins spoke about what it means to go from the Titans to the Chiefs.

“It means a lot. It takes your game to a different level,” Hopkins said. “Takes your focus, your drive to a different level, knowing you're playing for something. It takes your game to a different level. I haven't played meaningful football in a couple years since we started 8-0 in Arizona. It takes your game to a different level.”

In his first game in Kansas City, Hopkins caught two of his three targets for 29 yards.

When asked about all the trade rumors surrounding Cleveland, Rodney McLeod is just trying to stay focused on what happens on the field, per USA Today.

“Honestly, we're just focused on just really who's here, who's present, knowing that we have no control over any of those things,” safety Rodney McLeod said Monday. “So what we focus on as players is, again, how can we do our jobs better in order to get a win on Sunday? And that's what we're here to do. We're here to win games, and we leave the rest to whosever role that is, to be quite honest.”

Who else will be traded over the next 24 hours?