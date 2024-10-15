With Davante Adams reunited with Aaron Rodgers in New York, fans are beginning to feel deja vu with the new Jets team. More specifically, many feel as if Joe Douglas is attempting to re-create the Green Bay Packers roster from the 2010s.

Adams' trade to the team sealed the deal for fans labeling the Jets as the “Packers 2.0” with New York now boasting the same 1-2 punch that led to Green Bay's success for many years. Some fans feel as if the move came in desperation from the Jets' 2-4 start while others are feeling as if the team is trying to do anything to please Rodgers.

Expand Tweet

Fans calling the team “Packers 2.0” included both exasperated NFL fans and semi-excited Jets supporters:

“The Jets are just Packers 2.0 at this point”

“The Packers 2.0 gonna be so nasty wow”

New York also has several other former members of the Packers on their team including receiver Allen Lazard and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Both Lazard and Hackett were well-liked by Rodgers in Green Bay, the main reason behind the team's inclination to sign them.

Jets' new offense with Davante Adams

Immediately after the Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, the team made a point to execute the trade for Adams before their next game. Being familiar with both Rodgers and Hackett, Adams should fit smoothly into the offense and be available to play whenever his hamstring injury is fully behind him.

With him now on the roster, Adams will likely assume Mike Williams' spot in the starting lineup next to leading receivers Garrett Wilson and Lazard. Coming off a season-ending torn ACL in 2023, Williams has underwhelmed thus far in New York with just 146 receiving yards through the first six games.

The Jets will desperately hope that Adams can rekindle his chemistry with Rodgers and give life to an otherwise listless offense that has put up just 18.8 points per game so far, 20th in the league.