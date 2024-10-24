In an effort to continue their undefeated season, the Kansas City Chiefs traded for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Coming from the Tennessee Titans, Hopkins has found a new lease on his NFL life.

Compared to the Chiefs' 6-0 record, the Titans are entering Week 8 at 1-5. Furthermore, Kansas City is actively defending their second straight Super Bowl title. As the Chiefs attempt a never before seen three-peat, Hopkins is ecstatic to now be apart of their journey, via NFL on CBS.

“It means a lot. It takes your game to a different level,” Hopkins said of joining the Chiefs. “Takes your focus, your drive to a different level, knowing you're playing for something. It takes your game to a different level.”

“I haven't played meaningful football in a couple years since we started 8-0 in Arizona,” Hopkins continued. “It takes your game to a different level.”

At 6-11, the Titans missed the postseason during his first year with the team. They aren't poised to make it in 2024 based on their record; and trading off of Hopkins. The Arizona Cardinals, Hopkins' previous team, made the playoffs in 2021, his penultimate season with the franchise. But despite their 11-6 record, Arizona lost in the Wild Card Round.

Now on the Chiefs, Hopkins will have an opportunity to actually compete for a championship. Even dating back to the Houston Texans days, Hopkins never advanced past the Divisional Round. In Kansas City, the wide receiver will get to play for a franchise with true Super Bowl aspirations.

Which couldn't have come at a better time for the Chiefs. Both Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice have been ruled out for the season. Now, JuJu Smith-Schuster is dealing with a concerning hamstring injury. Hopkins has an opportunity to serve as Kansas City's top receiver from the jump.

Playing for the Titans and Cardinals, non-diehard fans may have forgotten about DeAndre Hopkins' game. However, he is a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro for a reason. Hopkins understands the assignment and is ready to show exactly the player he is for the Chiefs.