Dalvin Cook is expected by many around the NFL world to play for a new team in 2023. The Minnesota Vikings' star running back has been reliable over the years, but he's been linked to a number of different teams already during the offseason. Recently, it was reported that the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys are interested in Cook, per KSTP's Darren Wolfson, via Jonathan Harrison of si.com.

Wolfson stated on Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd that the Jets and Cowboys have interest in Cook.

Dalvin Cook has also been linked to the Miami Dolphins in recent reports. There is certainly no shortage of interest in the running back, who will turn only 28-years old in August. It isn't often that a potentially franchise-changing running back becomes available. Teams understand that adding a player like Dalvin Cook can help them for years to come.

Jets, Cowboys interested in Dalvin Cook

The Jets make more sense for Cook than Dallas. The Cowboys already have Tony Pollard in the backfield, and Jerry Jones hasn't ruled out the idea of re-signing Ezekiel Elliott. The Jets also have talented running backs, but adding Dalvin Cook to their Aaron Rodgers-led offense could make them an instant Super Bowl contender.

Cook appeared in 17 games during this past season. He rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns, ultimately being named to the Pro Bowl. He's been regarded as one of the best running backs in the NFL since 2019, recording at least 1,100 yards in each of the past four seasons.

Dalvin Cook's future is currently uncertain. That said, he likely feels good about his current position. Cook has teams ready to do anything they can to add him to their rosters, which could mean a lucrative payday awaits Cook down the road.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Dalvin Cook as they are made available.