It seems likely that Ezekiel Elliott's time with the Dallas Cowboys has come to an end. Tony Pollard flashed signs of stardom this past season and Elliott would probably benefit from a fresh start. That being said, Elliott is still a free agent and Jerry Jones isn't ruling out a reunion with the star running back, per Michael Gehlken.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called a potential signing of WR DeAndre Hopkins ‘unlikely.' Has not ruled out a return for RB Ezekiel Elliott; both Elliott and team are evaluating their respective futures, he said,” Gehlken shared on Twitter.

Gehlken mentioned that Jones referred to the Cowboys potentially signing DeAndre Hopkins as “unlikely.” However, Jones' refusal to rule out an Elliott return is interesting. The Cowboys owner has voiced his support for Elliott now for a long while, even doing so last year when it became clear Pollard was the more trusted running back for Dallas.

Elliott, 27, rushed for 876 yards in 15 games for the Cowboys a season ago. He added 12 rushing touchdowns as well. Pollard, meanwhile, enjoyed a breakout campaign. He rushed for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns. Pollard is also just 26-years old.

Could Dallas implement a dual-running back attack with both Pollard and Elliott? Possibly, but both players may want to be the starting running back on the roster.

It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds. The Cowboys performed well during the 2022 season but fell short in the playoffs once again. Dallas is desperate to make a Super Bowl run. Change could be on the horizon if the Cowboys don't bring home a championship during the upcoming campaign.