By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The second season of the Zach Wilson show for the New York Jets has gone horribly off-script in the worst way possible. Despite finding more team success this year, the former BYU QB continued his struggles from last year. He was benched not once, but twice this year, despite not having any major injuries. Surely, that means that the Jets will trade Zach Wilson, right? Well, not so fast, says the sources of Ian Rapoport.

“Jets general manager Joe Douglas does not plan to shop Zach Wilson this offseason, sources say. The team views Wilson as an incredibly hard worker, a good teammate and very smart. He has handled his demotions well and kept working. As one source said simply, “He’s going to get better.””

Zach Wilson has struggled immensely this season. He’ll show flashes of his excellent arm talent and improvisational skills during Jets games. However, for every Houdini-esque throw he makes, he misses about five seemingly easy passes to open receivers. The talent is there: Wilson just needs to put it together at a consistent level.

The problem with Zach Wilson is that the Jets do not want a QB figuring things out to remain as their starter. They’ve been competitive in most of their games this season, even dominating some matchups. They should be a team bound to make the playoffs this year. Having a developing QB under center is an easy way to derail your playoff hopes.

Still, it’s pretty clear that the Jets still believe in Zach Wilson, and thus are not inclined to trade him. Hopefully, the former second-overall pick can find his rhythm in the NFL, much like most of his fellow 2021 QBs.