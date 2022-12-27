C.J. Mosley is clearly on board with the New York Jets starting Mike White at quarterback for the rest of this season. The defensive captain said as much after coach Robert Saleh announced the decision to again bench Zach Wilson at the position.

“It’ll be good,” Mosley said Monday. “[White has] proven that he can be a winner in this league. He’s proven he can be a winner in the system. Obviously, the guys trust him. There’s a spark when he’s on the field.”

It’s the last two sentences that are most telling. Jets players on each side of the ball rally around Mike White, they believe in him. Wilson simply does not evoke that kind of emotion or support.

The 27-year-old doesn’t have the raw skills of Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But he does squeeze every ounce of his skill into each game, each play. And, though he’s been cut numerous times and started only six NFL games, his teammates believe in him. His willingness to play through fractured ribs in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills went a long way, too.

“He’s proven time over time that he overcomes those types of things (being cut) and once he got on the field, he made sure he’s ready every single time,” Mosley explained. “You just have to respect that kind of thing out of a player.”

The Jets (7-8) have lost four in a row and six of eight. But, incredibly, they remain alive in the AFC playoff hunt after huge losses by the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots last week.

“The football gods were definitely at work,” Mosley said.

But as Mosley also said, it’s up to the Jets to start doing their part these final two games. If New York wins out against the Seattle Seahawks this week and Dolphins next, and the Dolphins defeat the Patriots this week, the Jets would be in the playoffs.

With Mike White, not Zach Wilson, at quarterback.