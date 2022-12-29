By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

There are myriad reasons why Zach Wilson is no longer the unquestioned No. 1 quarterback for the New York Jets. At the top of the list is his erratic play in the passing game and inability to complete a high percentage of his throws.

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur believes he knows where the problem starts for Wilson.

“There’s things physically in the lower half that we’ve gotta get corrected,” LaFleur explained Thursday. “It’s the work he puts in today but going through that entire offseason just finding, resetting that lower half. Getting those feet in the ground. Getting balanced.”

Mike LaFleur says there are things in the lower half of Zach Wilson's delivery that need to be corrected: pic.twitter.com/Fp3kK8tSZJ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 29, 2022

Wilson is most comfortable making throws on the run, either on designed rollouts or off script. Where he struggles most is when he drops back and is asked to complete passes from the pocket.

That’s because Wilson doesn’t set his feet nor step into his throws. Too often, Wilson is off balance and relies solely on his outstanding arm strength. The 23-year-old could get away with that against inferior opposition in college at BYU, but not in the NFL.

Film view of Zach Wilson's 3 interceptions There are interceptions… and then there are *bad* interceptions. All 3 of these are the latter. pic.twitter.com/zIBwIONE8O — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) October 31, 2022

By contrast, Mike White, who has once again replaced the benched Wilson, is decisive and commits to his throws with solid mechanics. With far less physical skill than Wilson, White has completed a higher percentage of his passes (62 percent to 54.5 percent) and has two 300-yard passing performances in three starts this season. Wilson has two in 22 career starts.

But LaFleur still believes in Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“He’s a talented football player, he’s a talented thrower,” LaFleur said.

The key for Zach Wilson moving forward?

“Keep working,” LaFleur said.

White missed two games with fractured ribs and will return Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The Jets (7-8) have lost four in a row but can still make the playoffs if they win out the final two games and the New England Patriots lose one of their final two.