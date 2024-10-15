The New York Jets reportedly have given edge rusher Haason Reddick and his new representation a ‘short window' to seek a trade, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Haason Reddick's new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has been reaching out to teams over the last 12 hours to gauge interest in acquiring the edge rusher from the Jets.

It has been a contentious saga between Reddick and the Jets, as he was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade during the offseason, but never showed up to training camp and he is still not participating in games with the team. That caused his previous representation, CAA, to cut ties with him.

Now, Reddick looks for a new team with Rosenhaus representing him. It will be interesting to see if he finds a new home in the near future. The two sides were previously at a stalemate, which lasted months back to the summer. Reddick did his opening press conference after the trade, but made it clear that he wanted an extension. He did not get that with the Jets, and that leads us to where we are right now.

It will be interesting to see if there are any suitors the crop up. The Detroit Lions are an obvious fit with Aidan Hutchinson suffering what is likely a season-ending injury. It seems as if the Jets might be willing to give into Reddick's trade demand, but only time will tell.

Will the Jets be able to climb out of 2-4 hole without Haason Reddick?

The Jets have disappointed so far this season. The defense has regressed this season, despite having a tone of talent on it, even without Reddick on the field. Aaron Rodgers has not played up to expectations either, and that is a big reason why New York is in the hole that it is in right now. Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills was very winnable, but many miscues led to a 23-20 loss.

The season is not over for the Jets by any means, as the next two games are against the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. The Steelers have a tough defense, but that is a winnable matchup. The Jets beat the Patriots a few weeks ago, but will be facing Drake Maye this time around. Regardless, New York has a chance to get back to .500 in the next two weeks. It will be interesting to see if the Jets can fix their woes and do that over the next two games.