A week after trading for Davante Adams, the New York Jets are getting another big boost, as star pass rusher Haason Reddick has ended his holdout with the team and is set to make his debut in Week 8 against the New England Patriots. While Reddick's holdout was long and painful, without it, the team may not have been able to trade for Davante Adams.

After New York acquired Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles over the offseason, they offered him a contract extension that he ultimately didn't sign, which led to his holdout. Reddick and the Jets finally found common ground on their contract impasse, but he lost himself quite a bit of money in the process. And without those salary cap savings that New York inadvertently found themselves with, they may not have been able to trade for Adams.

“$4.5 million in mandatory fines. The new deal he signed makes him earn almost $10 million, probably less, that actually is the max. It was supposed to ($14 million), and he turned down a deal at the start of the season that could have made him ($20 million). So what did the Jets do with that money? They traded for Davante Adams. That is how they can fit his salary under their cap.” – Ian Rapoport, The Insiders

Haason Reddick, Davante Adams looking to help Jets get back on track

While the Jets wiped out the fines Reddick had accrued during his time away from the team, there were still mandatory fines he was on the hook for. Beyond that, he didn't actually get a contract extension from New York, as his current contract was simply adjusted for the time being. And yet, while he failed to get the deal he wanted, the Jets not only got their star pass rusher back, but also managed to reunite Adams with Aaron Rodgers.

It was a messy process, but it could end up working out beautifully for New York, as they have received an influx of star talent midway through the season. Now, Reddick and Adams will be working to help the Jets recover from their rough 2-5 start to the season, and they will have a great chance to get off on the right foot together with their upcoming matchup against the lowly Patriots.