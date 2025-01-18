The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024 season can be summarized as “new quarterbacks, same result.” Russell Wilson and Justin Fields played behind center on one-year deals, but it ended with the team's fourth Wild Card exit in the past five years.

That's why the Steelers likely won't bring them both back, via The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

“This will be the third time in the past four years the Steelers head into the offseason with uncertainty at quarterback. That Mike Tomlin noted it coincides with the Steelers being eliminated in the first round of the postseason three of the past four years should foreshadow that another change is coming,” Dulac assured. “Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents, and it is highly unlikely both will be re-signed.”

Although Fields took the reigns in the beginning as Wilson healed from injury, the latter quarterback received more playing time. Wilson took 719 snaps, while Fields had 408.

Wilson, though, wasn't much better than Fields. The 36-year-old completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards (7.4 yards per attempt) with 16 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 51.4 quarterback rating in 11 regular season appearances. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Fields completed 65.8% of his tosses for 1,106 yards (6.9 yards per attempt) with five touchdowns, one pick, and a 50.7 quarterback rating across 10 outings.

Predictably, the younger player was better on the ground. Fields was Pittsburgh's third-leading rusher, totaling 289 yards on 62 carries (4.7 yards per carry) with five touchdowns. Wilson lagged with 155 yards on 43 carries (3.6 yards per carry) and just two scores.

With Fields 11 years younger than Wilson, there's no reason to re-sign the older player if they're producing at similar levels.

“When Wilson and the Steelers agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum contract in March, it was done so with both sides intending to sign a longer deal after the season,” Dulac continued. “But, with the way the season ended with five consecutive losses and a disconnect existing with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, that deal might not materialize.”

“Wilson was brought here to help end the playoff victory drought, and it didn’t happen. Bringing in another veteran quarterback does not make sense. That’s why Fields, in all likelihood, will be given the job. He’s only 25, and he showed big development from his stay in Chicago.”

Wilson, though, still wants to return to the Steelers, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“That's the plan [to return],” Wilson said Monday. “I love it here and everything else, and I think we have a great football team.”

Unfortunately for the nine-time Pro Bowler, Pittsburgh's front office might have other plans.