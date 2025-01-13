The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024 season started well but ended poorly, losing five straight to close out the campaign. That included a 28-14 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round on Saturday.

While Russell Wilson played well at times in his first year with the team, he didn't perform down the stretch. It's unknown at this point if the Steelers will look to bring him back, but the quarterback made it clear on Monday that he'd love to reunite with Pittsburgh and return for another season.

Via ESPN:

“That's the plan,” Wilson said Monday at the team's locker room clean out. “I love it here and everything else, and I think we have a great football team.

“Obviously it didn't end the way we wanted it to, and I think there's a lot more to do.”

Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last offseason after a nightmare stint with the Denver Broncos. Although he missed the first six games of '24 with a calf injury, he ultimately completed 63% of his passes for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns against five interceptions. However, Mike Tomlin's squad averaged a mere 14 points during their horrible losing skid.

“I thought I played well,” Wilson said. “There's moments I wish I played a little bit better. I feel like I had two plays that I wish I had back, just to be honest with you. The one in Kansas City and the one in the Ravens game. Other than that, those two plays in particular, I competed, and I gave it my all.

Obviously felt like we didn't play good enough when we needed to as a team. I hated missing games. I hated missing those first six games. I don't really miss games like that and that kind of was disappointing, but I love how guys made plays.”

Wilson openly said he's yet to talk with the Steelers about next season. That being said, the veteran has made it obvious he'd love to be in black and gold in 2025.