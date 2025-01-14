On Saturday evening, the Pittsburgh Steelers' season came to an unceremonious end with a road demolition at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. This game was uncompetitive from the early stages, with Lamar Jackson and company finding immense success on the ground throughout the evening, while Russell Wilson and the Steelers offense didn't find a rhythm until things were already out of hand.

Despite his record of consistency over the past decade and a half, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has found himself under increased scrutiny in recent years, as the team has now not won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

After the loss to the Ravens, Tomlin got one hundred percent real on why he believes that football karma is a real thing.

“You get what you deserve,” said Tomlin, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN on X. “…There's not a lot of misfortune in this business. You get what you've got coming to you.”

If the Steelers' last four games of the regular season were any indication, then they certainly got what was coming to them in the playoff loss to Baltimore. Pittsburgh ended the regular season with four consecutive losses, tapering off from their hot start and continuing the team's recent trend of seeing their production fall off of a cliff once the schedule gets into December and January.

Where do the Steelers go from here?

After a season that started out with much promise, the Steelers now face an offseason suddenly filled with more questions than answers, none more pressing than that of the team's quarterback situation.

Justin Fields started the year for Pittsburgh and played OK, if not great, in his limited opportunities before Russell Wilson assumed the starting job after returning from injury. Wilson got off to a hot start to the year but saw his production fall off significantly down the stretch, continuing into the team's playoff loss to the Steelers.

At this point, it wouldn't appear that either quarterback would be a great option for Pittsburgh moving forward, but they likely won't have a chance to draft one of the better quarterback prospects with their pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

In any case, the Steelers' 2024-25 season was a good example of how quickly fortunes can turn in the NFL.