Los Angeles Chargers superstar linebacker Khalil Mack is making a strong claim about a trade from a previous chapter in his career. In 2018, Mack was traded from the then-Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears prior to his current Chargers tenure.

Now, Khalil Mack is looking back on the trade and revealing that the Bears had strong competition in their pursuit of the star defensive player.

Mack recently stopped by the Green Light with Chris Long podcast and his comments on that famous trade are sure to raise some eyebrows.

“I thought San Fran was one of the top offers,” said Mack. “I feel like they offered technically the best deal, but they wouldn’t take it from San Fran because they knew the potential of what could be, or what could happen.”

It is quite scary to imagine what that San Francisco 49ers defense could have looked like with the addition of Khalil Mack. In 2019, the 49ers made a run all the way to the Super Bowl behind an elite defense led by Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Arik Armstead, and many other stars.

If Mack had been in the fray at that time, it's worth wondering whether or not the 49ers would have been able to overcome the Patrick Mahomes-sized hump that did them in in the 2019-2o Super Bowl.

Of course, the 49ers currently boast an elite defense in the present day as well, still anchored by Bosa and with several new additions in the mix. Still, fans won't be able to help but wonder what could have been following Mack's recent comments.