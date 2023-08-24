Once upon a time, the Las Vegas Raiders were the Oakland Raiders, and they had a stud young quarterback named Derek Carr and a franchise pass rusher in Khalil Mack. Both players are now on different teams and have left the Raiders in the past, although Carr still finds time to reminisce on what could have been with the Raiders, reports The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

“It was heartbreaking when Khalil [Mack] left because we planned on winning championships in Oakland. That was my brother. But here I [Derek Carr] am, a former Raider now myself. You never really know what's going to happen in this league, but I am enjoying the fresh start just like Khalil did.”

Derek Carr was honest about how tough it was to see Khalil Mack get traded from the Raiders in 2018 but that it has truly come full circle with both of them no longer playing for the now Las Vegas organization. Nevertheless, Carr stresses that he is still adjusting to being the quarterback of the New Orleans Saints.

“I'm still adjusting and doing my best at it. We still have our house in Vegas and have a home base there. Whenever you get released somewhere, there's that fire. You get rejuvenated and you feel refreshed. It's been great inside our [Saints] building.”

Sounds like Carr is ready for a big year in New Orleans, and Mack is hoping for the same with the Los Angeles Chargers. If either of these two guys win a Super Bowl this year, there is no doubt that Raiders fans will be kicking themselves.