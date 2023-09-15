It seems former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman La'el Collins won't be out of a job for too long.

Several teams are reportedly interested in signing Collins, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. An executive from one of last season's playoff teams said signing a starting free-agent starting tackle during the season is a rare occurrence.

“It's rare for a starting tackle to become available during the season – it's just not something that happens,” the executive said.

With that in mind, expect the interested parties to pursue La'el Collins more aggressively in the next few days.

The biggest question mark surrounding Collins is his health – he tore his ACL nine months ago. He will visit UCLA's Dr. Eldridge on September 18 to rule out anything serious. Hopefully, La'el Collins gets a clean bill of health so he can take the field soon.

The former LSU football standout spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Collins signed a three-year deal with the Bengals prior to the 2022 NFL campaign. He started 15 games for Cincinnati before tearing his ACL in Week 16.

The Bengals surprisingly released La'el Collins on September 12. The move was a bit shocking considering Cincinnati's precarious offensive line situation. The Bengals, who were in the bottom tier in terms of pass blocking last season, had a hard time protecting Joe Burrow against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Burrow completed just 14 of 31 passes for a career-worst 82 yards as the Browns throttled the Bengals, 24-3. To add insult to injury, Browns Pro Bowl pass rusher Myles Garrett sacked Burrow in the fourth quarter. Nobody took Collins' release harder than Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Where will La'el Collins end up next? It will be interesting to find out.