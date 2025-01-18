Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is viewed by many to be a highly coveted candidate for many of the open head coach jobs in the NFL. However, Mike Florio believes there is only one team that has a shot at landing him: the Las Vegas Raiders.

Florio spoke to Dan Patrick on the Dan Patrick Show on Friday. They talked about the reasoning Johnson would have for staying with the Lions or departing for the Raiders.

“You look at the Raiders, where two days after they fired the head coach, they cleared out the GM,” Florio said, referencing the Jan. 7 and 9 dismissals of Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco. “The alignment is more likely going to be in Vegas if he chooses that job… The question is does he want to leave the Lions for anyone? Specifically a Raiders team that needs a lot of help to become a contender.”

“I think it's the Raiders or Lions, take that Raiders job or stay put for Ben Johnson,” Florio said.

Why it's best for Ben Johnson to stay with Lions

The reason Ben Johnson is wanted by multiple teams for the head coaching job is the same reason why he should remain with the Lions and pass up the likes of the Raiders.

Johnson, alongside head coach Dan Campbell, has transformed the team. They went from a bottom-feeder team that struggled to have any type of playoff success to one that could have its first Super Bowl by the end of the postseason.

He and Campbell have brought so much excitement and winning back to the team that it would be a difficult decision to leave that for a situation where stability and comfort aren't guaranteed at the moment.

Florio expressed that viewpoint to Patrick as well, understanding why Johnson might not want to be a head coach yet.

“Not every guy wants to be the guy at the front of the room. I've heard Ben Johnson relishes his role as mad scientist coming up with all these trick plays, running the offense and not dealing with the pressure of being the head coach,” he said.

“Look at what Dan Campbell has to deal with. I mean, he got doxed. They had people show up at his house. When you're the offensive coordinator, that doesn't happen. When you're the head coach, that happens, and alignment has been the word most associated with Ben Johnson. He wants alignment with the front office.”

Whatever decision Johnson takes when the 2024 NFL season ends, it will be one that puts him in the best position as a highly respected coach in the league. Whether it's Detroit or Las Vegas, only he knows what he wants in terms of career goals.

Looking to make the NFC Championship game for the second consecutive year, the Lions will face the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round at Ford Field on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.