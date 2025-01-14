Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been involved in a variety of NFL rumors. He's led the top offense in the NFL, and many have taken interest. The Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville Jaguars are at the top of the list. Interestingly enough, the Raiders were ‘enamored' with Johnson, according to an NFL insider.

However, there's competition around the league for who will pursue the Lions offensive coordinator. Luckily, NFL insider Dianna Russini said on the Scoop City Podcast what the three teams have that Johnson is considering.

“To me, it’s going to come down to Chicago, it’s going to come down to Jacksonville, who appears to be open to giving Ben Johnson whatever it is that he needs,” Russini said. “Then Tom Brady just in the ear. The Chicago one is the one I’m watching closely.

“This is a big hire. We’re watching Jayden have so much success with Kliff Kingsbury and Dan Quinn and this thing is rolling. It looks easy for them. Nothing has looked easy for Caleb in Chicago. They need to find a way to bring someone in to apply that.”

Ben Johnson can choose between the Raiders, Bears, Jaguars

Having options is extremely beneficial for a first-time head coach. Usually, they're the ones making the calls. However, Johnson has had teams reaching out consistently for an interview. While he's coaching Detroit as we speak, it's certainly something to monitor.

There are plenty of quality situations for Johnson with those three teams. Despite the Bears' struggles, he can work with the former No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams. The offense has plenty of star power.

For Las Vegas, having the Raiders ownership led by Tom Brady is a huge plus. However, there's a big discrepancy involved. The Raiders don't have a franchise quarterback as of now. While they have the No. 6 pick in the draft, there's no telling if they can land that franchise quarterback.

Lastly, the Jaguars have a similar situation to the Bears. They have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. Although he has a shaky season, the league knows what he's capable of. Plus, owner Shad Khan has insisted that he's willing to do whatever is necessary to bring in Johnson.

Furthermore, the Lions top offensive play caller has plenty of options on where to go. However, his focus will remain on the NFL Playoffs, as he's looking to help guide Detroit to the Super Bowl. If that happens, then the ball is really in his court on where he wants to go.