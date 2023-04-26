Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Randy Moss was almost on the Green Bay Packers? A recent article from The Athletic’s Jayson Jenks and Mike Sando suggests it was a possibility before Moss ended up with the New England Patriots.

“We went to bed that night thinking we were going to acquire Randy Moss in the morning,” former Packers personnel analyst and current Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider said.

However, Randy Moss was ultimately traded from the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders to the Patriots instead. New England made the Raiders a strong offer which led to the deal being completed. The Pats wanted Moss and Tom Brady to team up, given that they were two of the best players at their respective positions.

According to The Athletic article, Randy Moss also had uncertainty about the Packers quarterback situation. In similar fashion to Aaron Rodgers prior to the recent Packers-New York Jets trade, Brett Favre’s future was uncertain with the team. Meanwhile, the Patriots had one of the most certain QB situations in the NFL.

Rodgers was waiting to replace Favre, but the Packers believed Favre may have remained with the team had Moss ended up in Green Bay. If that had happened, one has to wonder what the future would have held for Aaron Rodgers. Perhaps the Packers would have traded him, and his Green Bay legacy would have never come to fruition.

Instead, Moss landed in New England and Favre ended up with the Jets. Rodgers then took over as QB1 in Green Bay and remained there until this past Monday.