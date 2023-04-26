Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Aaron Rodgers is on a similar career trajectory to Brett Favre. Favre played 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers before ending up on the New York Jets in 2008. Meanwhile, Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005, but will play for the Jets in 2023 following New York’s trade with Green Bay. Rodgers recently addressed his similar career path to Favre, per Ryan Wood.

“He had a legendary career,” Rodgers said. “It is very ironic that our paths have kind of taken another step in the same direction. Brett and I over the years have talked about this transition, and what it was like.”

Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre are also two of the best quarterbacks in Packers history. They both won multiple MVPs and established themselves as superstars in Green Bay. If Rodgers spends two years in Minnesota with the Vikings after the 2023 season with New York, then he can have an almost identical career to Favre.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In all seriousness, Rodgers faced retirement rumors towards the end of his tenure with the Packers. He is already facing them again despite having just been traded to the Jets, as his post-2023 future is in question. Aaron Rodgers recently commented on his future in the NFL.

“Right now, I’m just going to focus on the season,” Rodgers said, per Ryan Wood. “I’m excited about being here. I expect to be here through the duration of the offseason.”

Although his future is uncertain, Rodgers is excited to begin this new chapter in New York with the Jets.