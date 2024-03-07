The New York Giants ultimately decided not to use a transition tag on Xavier McKinney, paving the way for the safety to look for work elsewhere via the NFL free agency. The Green Bay Packers are among the teams being linked to McKinney amid the NFC North franchise's clear need to shore up their safety position and lack of clarity on Darnell Savage's outlook with them (via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette).
“A three-year starter after being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, McKinney becomes the top target for teams needing help at safety, such as the Packers.”
Savage is expected to become a free agent, and if he leaves, that will create a significant void in the Packers' secondary. Wood pointed out that there is a desire from both Savage and Green Bay to continue their partnership, though, the Packers are also willing to let the player test the waters of free agency. Savage can get bigger offers from other teams than what the Packers might be willing to shell out for him, so it's perhaps best for Green Bay to start looking for his replacement.
In 2023, the Packers were 13th in the NFL with 218.3 passing yards allowed per game.
McKinney, who was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Giants, played in 17 games for New York in 2023, posting three interceptions with 11 passes defended (career-high) to go with 116 combined tackles (also a career-high).
The 24-year-old McKinney has a market value of over $52 million spread across five years, according to Spotrac.