The Green Bay Packers are coming off a promising season, winning a playoff game. Heading into the season, there were low expectations for Green Bay, with Jordan Love taking over as the starting quarterback.
Love had a phenomenal season and helped Green Bay upset the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. They fell short to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. The Packers still surpassed expectations and have a bright future ahead.
Love played well in his first year as a starter, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The 25-year-old also rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns.
They also have a young receiving core with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Bo Melton. Having an abundance of young talent on offense gives the Pack a chance to compete for the Super Bowl title.
Although they have a talented young roster, more is needed to match up with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs. Brian Gutekunst and Green Bay's front office seem ready to make the moves necessary to become a true contender.
With that said, here is the perfect NFL trade the Packers must complete in the 2024 offseason.
Packers trade for Budda Baker
Packers receive: Budda Baker
Cardinals receive: second and sixth-round picks
Green Bay's biggest need heading into the offseason is at safety, especially with Darnell Savage as an impending free agent. Budda Baker is a six-time Pro Bowl safety who has been in trade rumors over the past few seasons.
For the Arizona Cardinals, this deal could make sense to add some draft capital. Baker is entering the final year of his contract, and it would be wise for them to move him.
While the Packers would be taking a risk by trading away draft capital for a player on a one-year deal, Baker is a proven star and would be well worth it. They have the cap space to extend him on a long-term deal.
Baker would be the star safety that the Packers have been missing. New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has a much more aggressive defensive scheme that is aimed at maximizing their player's abilities. Baker would be a great scheme fit, as he is an all-around player with pass coverage, tackling, and blitzing skills.
Last season, Baker finished with 87 total tackles despite only appearing in 12 games. The two-time All-Pro would be impactful and elevate other defensive backs like Jaire Alexander. Alexander is Green Bay's lockdown corner who will benefit from Hafley's scheme, which will play much more press-man coverage.
Hafley will also implement looks where there is only one high safety. Baker's versatility would allow him to be that one-high safety, play in the box, or serve as a blitzer.
Outside of Alexander and Baker, the Packers would need other players in the secondary to step up. 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes had a promising rookie campaign but has struggled to stay on the field. Stokes has appeared in just 12 games over the past two seasons. Getting Stokes back healthy and playing at his full potential would do wonders for their secondary.
The Packers have the chance to go all-in with their talented young core and draft capital. Trading for a star safety like Baker could help Hafley and the Pack establish an elite defensive unit.