The New England Patriots are entering the 2023 offseason with a clear goal. They need to find a way to make life easier for third-year quarterback Mac Jones under center. Jones didn’t have a good 2022 season, but he also didn’t get a lot of help, particularly from his coaching staff. While his assortment of playmakers could use bulking up as well, one of the key decisions the team needs to make involves whether or not they will be re-signing Jones’ top target in Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers isn’t the flashiest wide receiver in the league, but with a thin crop of free agents at the wide receiver position this offseason, he appears set to cash in. Whether that’s with New England or another team remains to be seen. While the Patriots and Meyers have shown an interest in getting a deal done, rumors are saying that not much progress has been made, and that Meyers will likely be testing the waters of free agency.

“The Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers could end up getting the biggest contract among a very thin group of free agent wide receivers. He has talked to the Patriots about a new deal, but they haven’t made very much progress, and it sounds like Meyers will hit the market when it officially opens March 15. He caught 67 passes for 804 yards and six TDs in 2022.” – Dan Graziano, ESPN

This isn’t the update you were looking for if you are a Pats fan hoping Meyers sticks around. New England isn’t afraid to let their top players test the market, and while they end up sticking around sometimes (Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty), they also depart from time to time as well (J.C. Jackson, Wes Welker). It will be interesting to see how Meyers’ free agency plays out, but this isn’t a great update from a Patriots perspective.