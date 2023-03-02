NFL free agency is right around the corner, and it will be an exciting period for quite a few teams across the league. There are some big names who could be finding new homes this offseason once free agency rolls around, and one such player is New England Patriots star wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

There aren’t a lot of top-tier wide receivers set to hit free agency, but that shouldn’t take away from how good of a player Meyers has become for the Patriots. After playing quarterback in college, Meyers latched on with New England as an undrafted free agent, and has gone on to become their top target in their passing game over the past three seasons.

The Patriots are expected to look into bringing Meyers back, but his reported asking price of $15-20 million per year may be too expensive for Bill Belichick’s liking. Despite that, there are several teams across the league that would gladly hand him that money, so let’s take a look at three potential landing spots for Meyers this offseason should he end up leaving the Patriots.

The New Orleans Saints are once again entering the offseason with some serious salary cap issues, but once they figure that out, they have some big holes on their roster that need to be addressed this offseason. One of those holes is their wide receiver room, which was plagued by injuries for much of the 2022 campaign, handicapping their offense in the process.

While Chris Olave proved to be a star in the making, the duo of Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry failed to make any sort of an impact, largely due to injuries that the pair had suffered. The Saints have a bigger question mark under center at quarterback, but once they figure out that situation, they are going to need to add players for him to throw the ball to.

The Saints will be looking for consistency, and they would be able to get that with Meyers. Despite a regression from Mac Jones, and the fact that he missed three games, Meyers was as productive as ever (67 REC, 804 YDS, 6 TD) for the Patriots last season. Regardless of who is throwing passes for the Saints, Meyers would likely end up being a very productive player for them.

While they ultimately ended up just missing out on the playoffs, the Detroit Lions had a wildly encouraging 2022 campaign. Heading into 2023, they should be a legitimate playoff contender, and they have a lot of momentum to build off of this offseason. Adding another consistent option in the passing game would be the perfect move for Detroit to make this offseason.

The Lions offense was one of the most lethal units in the league, despite the fact they consistently underutilized their star running back D’Andre Swift and traded away their top tight end in T.J. Hockenson midway through the season. With the reemergence of Jared Goff and the star turn of Amon-Ra St. Brown, it didn’t really matter, though.

Detroit managed to get by last season piecing together some key areas of their offense, but they can’t ignore their need for a secondary wide receiver to make life easier for St. Brown. While St. Brown is a bit more explosive than him, Meyers’ ability to create separation on underneath routes could be what the Lions’ offense needs to take the next step forward.

The Green Bay Packers have a few other big questions they need answers to this offseason (cough cough, Aaron Rodgers) but it was abundantly clear throughout the 2022 campaign that their decision to basically ignore the loss of Davante Adams wasn’t a good one. This offseason, regardless of what Rodgers’ future holds, it’s clear that more help is needed at the wide receiver position.

That need could be even more pressing with Allen Lazard making it seem like he’s heading out the exit door for the Packers this offseason. If Rodgers does decide to stay in Green Bay, they are really going to have to revamp their wide receiver room. Adding a consistent safety valve option in Meyers could be precisely what the offense needs alongside Christian Watson’s big-play ability.

This is an extremely important future for the Packers, and they are going to have to nail it if they want to remain a contender moving forward. Their quarterback situation is a far more pressing need, but finding targets for their quarterback to throw to is going to be important as well. For that reason, the Packers would make sense as the top landing spot for Meyers this offseason.