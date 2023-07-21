Dalvin Cook is still waiting to figure out where he will be employed during the 2023 season. While he has a track record of exceptional success as a running back, he was cut by the Minnesota Vikings during the offseason and he has taken his time to find a new home.

For free agent Dalvin Cook, the Jets, Patriots and Dolphins are the 3 front-runners among the 6 interested teams, per sources close to the situation. Cook has an ongoing assault lawsuit. Jets urgency to sign Cook will depend upon that & when Breece Hall (ACL) recovers fully. — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) July 21, 2023

According to published reports, as many as 6 teams are interested in Cook's services, and the leading contenders are the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While running backs have regularly been denied top pay days throughout the NFL, the fact that three divisional rivals are all fully involved when it comes to finding a top-level running back could work in Cook's favor. It seems quite likely that all 3 teams — or at least 2 of them — will fight hard for his services. If that is the case, Cook could get the kind of pay day that elite running backs like Josh Jacobs of the Raiders and Saquon Barkley of the Giants are looking for but have been unable to achieve.

However, Dalvin Cook is dealing with an ongoing lawsuit after his ex-girlfriend alleged that he physically assaulted her. He is countersuing for defamation.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh believes that Cook has the kind of ability to make a difference for his team. “Obviously, you never want to say no to a great player,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “I'll leave [GM] Joe [Douglas] to that one. I know there's a lot of contractual stuff that goes with it. But he is a good one.”