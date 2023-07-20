Dalvin Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL. He's currently a free agent after previously being released by the Minnesota Vikings. He's been linked to teams such as the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets in NFL free agency. However, a concerning report was released on Thursday, one that could impact teams' potential interest in signing Cook.

“Former Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook offered $1 million to a former girlfriend to clear him of wrongdoing despite her previously sworn abuse allegations against him, according to a document filed in Dakota County District Court,” writes Rochelle Olson of the Star Tribune.

Timeline of events

In 2021, Cook and his ex both filed lawsuits against one another. Cook filed a defamation lawsuit following his former girlfriend's abuse allegations against him. A conclusion has yet to be reached, and this is something to monitor as Cook tries to navigate his personal and professional life.

It will be interesting to see if Dalvin Cook responds to the report as well. He allegedly offered his ex $1 million dollars, something that could impact his future in the NFL.

Dalvin Cook's free agency

The Dolphins and Patriots would benefit from adding another star running back like Dalvin Cook. As aforementioned, he's one of the best players in the league when healthy. But there are no guarantees of further interest following this report. Teams will continue to monitor the situation and make a decision once an explanation is made.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this situation as they are made available.