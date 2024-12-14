The New England Patriots are not contemplating parting ways with head coach Jerod Mayo, despite a challenging 2024 season that has seen the team struggle to a 3-10 record. Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, citing a league source.

“There was never any consideration to this,” Anderson wrote. “The Lions started 3-13 the first year under Dan Campbell, then started 1-6 the next and people were calling for his head. Plus, what was going on before Mayo became head coach too? Patience is a virtue.”

Jerod Mayo navigates first season with rookie QB Drake Maye providing hope for Patriots' future

Mayo, in his first season as the Patriots' head coach, took over following the departure of Bill Belichick. While the results have been far from ideal, the organization appears committed to Mayo’s vision and long-term development of the team.

The Patriots’ rocky campaign began with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center, but a midseason switch to rookie quarterback Drake Maye has provided a glimpse of optimism for the future. Maye, who fully took over in Week 7, has thrown for 1,696 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 67.2% completion rate and an 87 passer rating.

Maye has also showcased his dual-threat ability, rushing for 345 yards on 38 carries—an impressive 9.1 yards per attempt—including a season-long 41-yard run and a rushing touchdown. His development has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise challenging year for the Patriots.

Mayo emphasizes stability and consistency in building team culture

Jerod Mayo has remained steadfast in his approach to building a consistent and resilient culture within the organization. Speaking to reporters recently, he emphasized the importance of stability and focus.

“As a leader, I think the one thing they want is consistency, and hopefully that permeates throughout the organization. As you continue to try to build on a culture, I think the attitude of not getting too high and too low is a good mark of a leader,” Mayo said.

He also praised Maye’s demeanor as a steadying force for the team.

“I would also say that it's a good thing that our quarterback is pretty much the same way, and hopefully that continues to permeate throughout the rest of the group. We have guys on this team that we talk about every Wednesday, it's changing the page no matter what happens. If you ride that rollercoaster of emotion, whether it's through reading articles, social media, not playing as much or as well as you would like to play, if you ride that rollercoaster, it turns into a toxic environment. We try to keep that out of here.”

Patriots eye future with cap space and Maye's development

The Patriots will close out their season with a Week 15 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (6-7), followed by two tough games: a Week 17 contest against the Buffalo Bills (10-3) and a Week 18 showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5). With the team out of playoff contention, the focus will likely shift to evaluating young talent and preparing for the future.

Notably, the Patriots are projected to have the most salary cap space in the NFL heading into 2025, with over $132.5 million available. This financial flexibility, coupled with Maye’s development, could allow the franchise to make significant moves in free agency to accelerate their rebuild.

For now, the Patriots are banking on Mayo’s leadership and cultural overhaul to steer the organization back to success in the post-Belichick era. While this season’s record may not reflect progress, the team’s patience with Mayo suggests a belief in his long-term vision.