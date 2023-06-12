Running back Josh Jacobs has yet to put ink on the franchise tag offer extended to him by the Las Vegas Raiders. It's a standoff that just became even more intriguing due to the fact that the Minnesota Vikings recently released star running back Dalvin Cook.

In other words, hypothetically speaking, the Raiders can just move on from Jacobs and sign Dalvin Cook. Adding more fuel to such speculation is the presence of a familiar face for Cook in Las Vegas.

Via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

There’s a tangible link between the Raiders and Cook. Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu worked in that same position for the Vikings from 2017 — Cook’s rookie year — through 2021. That’s five years of experience, between position coach and player. It gives the Raiders a level of information and intelligence about Cook that most other teams don’t have.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The franchise tag offer of the Raiders to Jacobs is $10.1 million. There's still time for the two sides to come up with a multi-year extension deal, but it's not that hard to imagine Las Vegas turning its head when news broke that Dalvin Cook is no longer with the Vikings.

If that's the path (going after Dalvin Cook and pulling back the offer for Jacobs) the Raiders are considering taking, they will also have to consider that the 27-year-old Cook is two years older than Jacobs and would be 28 by the time the 2023 NFL regular season rolls around.

Still, Dalvin Cook is definitely a name the Raiders can kick the tires on.