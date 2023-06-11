After his release from the Minnesota Vikings, Dalvin Cook is searching for his next NFL franchise. But while Cook may be a free agent, he certainly won't come cheap.

Cook is looking for over $5 million on his next contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen show. While the running back is open to a one year deal. However, any Cook contract is expected to come with a major price tag.

“Dalvin Cook is not looking to sign a $4-5 million contract, that is not going to happen,” Pelissero said. “This is going to be a significant contract.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Alexander Mattison on their roster and Cook's high price tag, the Vikings decided to part ways with their long-term running back. However, his release had little do with his play on the field. Any team acquiring Cook understands they're getting one of the best running backs in the league.

Starting all 17 games for the first time in his career last season, Dalvin Cook ran for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He earned his fourth-straight Pro Bowl nomination. In that time, Cook has run for no less than 1,135 yards and six touchdowns.

Even if Cook signs on a one-year deal, he is looking to be paid like a premiere running back. This last in the offseason, it may be hard for some teams to facilitate a lucrative deal. However, it isn't often a player of Cook's caliber enters the free agent market this late. Following his run with the Vikings, Cook is looking to cash in with his next NFL franchise.