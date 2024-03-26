Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is officially a part of the Los Angeles Rams, and one of the happiest people in all of this may be Rams head coach Sean McVay.
Garoppolo most notably played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams' NFC West rival, for parts of six seasons. And having been on the opposite sideline during those games from Garoppolo, McVay wasn't having much fun.
“He’s a guy who’s been kicking our ass for years,” McVay said, via the Boston Globe's Ben Volin.
In his career, Garoppolo has an 8-0 regular-season record against the Rams, making him one of the most successful quarterbacks in the league against McVay's team. In those games, Garoppolo threw for 2,023 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. The Rams bested Garoppolo-led 49ers only once, defeating their division rival 20-17 in the 2021 playoffs en route to the Super Bowl.
Garoppolo, 32, is expected to be Matthew Stafford's backup in Los Angeles. However, Garoppolo will be forced to miss the first two games of the 2024 season due to suspension after he violated the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. The veteran QB said he “just messed up the TUE (therapeutic use exemption)” when he arrived in Las Vegas after signing with the Raiders in the 2023 offseason.
Since leading the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV, which San Francisco lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, Garoppolo has struggled to find the same consistency he once had. The season after the Super Bowl appearance, Garoppolo suffered from a recurring ankle sprain that kept him out of most of the season. In 2021, he played 15 regular-season games and led the Niners back to the NFC Championship, but for the first and only time of his career, Garoppolo lost to the Rams.
Trey Lance began the 2022 season as the 49ers' starter over Garoppolo, but after Lance broke his ankle, ‘Jimmy G' took over the starting spot once again until he suffered a season-ending foot injury and Brock Purdy rose up to become the Niners' new franchise quarterback.
In the following offseason, Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million ($45 million guaranteed) contract with the Raiders. His stint in Vegas was poor and brief; after throwing the most interceptions in the league to that point and going 3-3 in his starts, Garoppolo was benched and replaced by rookie Aidan O'Connell. On March 13, four days shy of the one-year mark of signing Garoppolo, the Raiders released him.
Garoppolo now joins the Rams and McVay on a “complicated” one-year, $4.5 million deal. He is currently joined in the quarterback room by Stafford, 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett, and practice squad player Dresser Winn. The 26-year-old Bennett is the true wild card in the Rams' QB equation, having not played a snap during his rookie season after being placed on the reserve/non-football illness list for undisclosed reasons.
Bennett will participate in offseason workouts, though.
“I haven’t had a chance to talk to [Bennett] yet, but it sounds like he’s doing well,” McVay said, via LA Times' Gary Klein. “Looking forward to getting him back and seeing how he’s feeling, and we’ll just take it a day at time with him.”
With Garoppolo's early-season absence, a strong offseason and preseason for Bennett could go a long way in any potential competition for the second-string quarterback spot on the Rams' depth chart.