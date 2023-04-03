Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has found his name in constant trade rumors over the last month, but in a surprising twist, it appears potential suitors believe the team could actually release the veteran because his market is so quiet right now and his contract is such a load to take on.

NFL analyst Albert Breer had this to say on a recent Patriots podcast:

“Some teams think the Cardinals will wind up cutting him,” said Breer. “His market is not great right now. Clearly, there was nobody willing to take on the contract and pay the Cardinals’ initial price. I’d think for a team like the Patriots, it would either be no draft pick compensation or way, way down from Arizona’s initial ask and an adjustment to the contract.”

The Cardinals were initially asking for a second-round pick and another player but that’s continued to drop. With Arizona heading in a different direction, it only makes sense for them to part ways with DeAndre Hopkins.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For our 2023 NFL Win Total predictions, listen below:

When it comes to teams looking for more offensive weapons, Hopkins would be a perfect addition. The Patriots have been one organization linked to the wideout, but they weren’t willing to include the draft compensation Arizona was looking for.

It only makes sense for the Cards to try and get rid of that 30+ million off the books. As we know, his no-trade clause was waived after the PED suspension as well. There is no question Hopkins can still be a game-changer somewhere, but it remains to be seen what Arizona is going to do. With interest dwindling, perhaps Breer is right. They will release him at some point.