The New England Patriots offseason has already been filled with drama surrounding quarterback Mac Jones. But with Jones having a big supporter in Robert Kraft, his future in New England seems a bit more secure.

While Jones struggled in 2022, he was a Pro Bowler during his rookie year. Heading into next season, Kraft has no plans to make a change at quarterback, via Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston.

“Changing quarterbacks would happen over Robert Kraft’s dead body,” Curran said on the Rich Eisen Show. “We may talk about that in 2024 if it’s another mediocre season. Any speculation that Mac Jones would be trade bait or a trade object is absolutely cuckoo. Next year might be a different story. But this year, absolutely not.”

The Patriots took responsibility for Jones’ struggles this past season, Curran noted. Furthermore, on a cheap rookie contract and after showing success in the past, Kraft and the Patriots simply aren’t ready to throw in the towel on Jones.

Mac Jones went just 6-8 over his 14 games as a starter in 2022. He completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. New England just missed the playoffs at 8-9.

It was a stark contrast to the success Jones found as a rookie. He started every game, leading the Pats to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth. He completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on his way to his first aforementioned Pro Bowl.

Robert Kraft believes Jones’ struggles came because of the staff New England put around the quarterback. Kraft still strands behind Jones and believes he can bounce back in 2023.